Menu
Search
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Howrah: Prolonged siege, the old man died on the train on the way back from Vellore to Calcutta

By: admin

Date:



Howrah: At that time, many trains got stuck in Howrah due to strong protests.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleProlonged blockade, old man died on the way back from Vellore to Kolkata by train – News18 Bangla
Next articleBJP state president Sukant Majumder ‘house arrest’ by the police! Complaint against the Chief Minister! – News18 Bangla
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL