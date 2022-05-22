#Kolkata: Railways called for more private companies. The names of various non-governmental organizations are going to be associated with different stations of Howrah division this time. Names will be placed before or after the station. Tenders were called for this. Multiple metro stations have already taken this route. Good money has been earned. This time the Howrah division of Eastern Railway is on that route. It was decided in March this year that the task of modernizing multiple railway stations would be handed over to the private sector. The name of the private advertising agency will also be displayed on the board with the name of the station at the same time.

The central government has decided to walk the path of co-branding of railway stations across the country to increase revenue. The Ministry of Railways had even issued a notification in this regard. And the heated debate centered on that decision of the Railway Board. Because many people think that co-branding can affect the heritage of different railway stations.

According to the advertisement, the name of any advertising agency or its product selected in the tender process will be added along with the name of the station. This system has already been introduced in multiple stations of the New Delhi Metro. This system has already been introduced in multiple stations of Kolkata Metro. It was sent to the general managers of all the railway zones in the country, including the Kolkata Metro, to take steps regarding the co-branding of the railway station.

According to the source, the railway department has to walk this route to increase the income without directly increasing the passenger fare. Non-fair revenue means collecting railway revenue in an alternative way without increasing passenger fares. The Howrah Division said in a circular to avoid controversy that no station name would be officially changed for co-branding. Station names with co-branding will not be mentioned during train tickets, public reservation system, website, route map or rail announcement for general passengers. There will be no mention. The ‘original’ name of the station will prevail there.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 22, 2022, 12:05 IST

Tags: Howrah rail station, West Bengal news