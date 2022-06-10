Howrah Samaritan Mission school comes Top 10 list on this category CM Mamata Banerjee Tweeted | ‘Special’ badge in the bag! State schools in the list of top 10 schools in the world! Excited Mamta’s Tweet – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Samaritan Mission School in Howrah district, approved by the Board of Secondary Education, has topped the list of inspirational schools in the world. According to a study by a British research institute, this school in Howrah district got this special badge. Knowing this good news of the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted herself (Bengal School In World Top List).

It is learned that this school has got a place in the list of top 10 schools in the world according to the research of this organization. 10 schools from all over the world have been selected to inspire the students. Among them is the Howrah Samaritan Mission School in Howrah. The news was announced by the overwhelmed Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In a tweet on Friday, Mamata wrote, “Glad to know that the Samaritan Mission School in Howrah has been ranked among the top ten inspirational schools in the world.”

Read more: Historical Merit List, 262 in the first decade of high school results! See which district is ahead

Read more: East Midnapore at the top of the side rate! What is the result of Kolkata? Surprising results …

He further writes, I am happy. The school has been shortlisted for the Bengal School In World Top List award by the British survey organization T4 Education. The school has achieved this excellence in the field of giving inspiration by overcoming adversity. CM Mamata Banerjee greeted the students and teachers of the school in her tweet. He also congratulated the school authorities.

They have achieved this under the category of overcoming adversity, as shortlisted for the World’s best school prizes, by UK-based research organization T4 Education in partnership with some internationally acclaimed bodies. Kudos and best wishes. (2/2) – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) June 10, 2022

A few days ago, the state received the State of Governance Scotch Award in recognition of the development of education. In terms of the education system of the whole country, West Bengal has become the first in the ‘Scotch State of Governance Report 2021’. The award will be handed over to the state representative by the Scotch Award Authority on June 18 in Delhi. Earlier, various departments of the state government including women and child welfare, finance, transport have been honored with Scotch Award for their work. This time the award is being given to the state for the overall development of education. In the field of education, one feather after another is being enriched in the crown of Bengal. Naturally happy CM.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: June 10, 2022, 15:20 IST

Tags: Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee