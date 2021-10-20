Howrah’s first terracotta metro station is being set up in Vietnam – News18 Bangla

#Howrah: The East-West Metro station is a terracotta station in Vietnam. Howrah’s first metro station is being built with Vietnam’s clay-tiles. The brown-red station building is now of interest in Howrah, a city on the opposite side of Kolkata.

The heart of the city of Howrah is the metro station at Howrah Maidan. Howrah Maidan Metro (Howrah) is the first metro station in Howrah district. And that’s where the finishing touch is now. According to Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited, the station will be fully operational within the next 14 months. In other words, this station will be suitable for passenger movement. Therefore, 18 meters below the ground is extremely busy.

The platform of Howrah Maidan Metro Station is the Island Platform. Where trains will come and stop on both sides. Since Howrah Maidan is a marginal metro station, it will be crowded with many passengers. This metro station has been built in that proportion. The platform of this metro station is 140 meters long. The distance between the two ends of the station is 328 meters.

Read more: Additional metro will run in Lakshmipujo too! Check out the special schedule …

As Howrah Maidan is a marginal station, Caesar Crossing has been constructed here. That means Metro will be able to change lines here. Signal and telecommunication work is going on now However, the platform screen door is sitting.

Station Manager Anjan Chowdhury said, “Passenger safety has been emphasized at this station. There is a dedicated fire corridor. There is a separate staircase next to where the tunnel system ends. Passengers can go directly to Howrah Maidan.”

There are a total of 5 stairs across the station. The stairs are about four and a half meters wide. There are 2 lifts. There are 3 escalators. There are 3 ticket counters for the convenience of passengers. There are also toilets at the station. There is also the facility of drinking water. Bappaditya Mandal, another station manager at Howrah Maidan, said, “We have taken all the necessary steps to facilitate the passengers.” Last minute work is currently underway. Metro Rail officials said that the work will be completed soon.