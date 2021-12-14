Huge amount of money recovered before the pre-poll, one crore in cash on Park Street – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: One Crore Cash Recovered From Park Street On this day, one person was arrested from Park Street along with one crore rupees One crore rupees in cash has been recovered from the arrested person

KMC Elections 2021 in Kolkata on 19th December Earlier in the day, the STF arrested the man with Rs 1 crore in cash in front of the Assembly of God Church School on Park Street. Dhrita was taken to Park Street police station and is being interrogated

Police are trying to find out for what purpose, to whom the person had brought so much money Police are also investigating whether the money was brought for use in the pre-poll

Kolkata Police has taken special precautions before the municipal elections Police stations have also been warned to ensure that unaccounted money is not used in voting. Police were patrolling the area on Park Street earlier in the day after receiving a tip-off.

The suspect was searched on arrival and Rs 1 crore in cash was recovered from him. Dhrita will be produced in court today