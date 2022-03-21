Huge amount of pending cases, govt to set up Exclusive NDPS Court – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Only Exclusive NDPS Court is going to be formed in the state. 2 districts of the state Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas hill of drug cases! In Murshidabad 2264 cases, North 24 Parganas 2012 cases are unresolved. There are also many drug cases pending in several districts, including Malda. The state AG has proposed to set up an exclusive NDPS court only for drug cases within six weeks.

Read more: Breaks all old records, sells liquor worth Rs 200 crore in Dole weekend

Due to lack of funds, there was a delay in setting up an exclusive drug court in time. However, this time the administration is in turmoil. The state will form an exclusive NDPS Court only in 6 weeks. The Chief Justice of the Division Bench directed that within the next six weeks, courts should be set up in the state only for drug cases. With more than 2,000 drug cases pending in the two districts, there are 3 courts and in all the districts where more than 500 cases are pending, the state has to set up only 2 drug case courts. The trial of drug cases needs to be completed quickly.

Read more: ‘Why Chief Minister’s plane repeatedly disrupted?’, High Court summons report to Center

The division bench was not happy with the list of cases filed in the Calcutta High Court by the state government in August last year. According to High Court figures, the state needs to know the real reason behind the high number of cases pending across the state, a division bench of acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal (Calcutta High Court Pending Cases) has directed. According to the court, the state government has to be informed about the reasons for so many cases lying around year after year. It is to be noted that no case has been pending for over a decade but it is not being investigated. As can be seen, there are at least 999 cases, the chargesheets of which have not been submitted even after the expiry of time! In many cases, chargesheets have not been filed, information from various labs has not been submitted, even the number of arrests, etc. in different cases, the court wanted to know from the state (Calcutta High Court Pending Cases).

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: March 21, 2022, 14:00 IST

Tags: Exclusive NDPS Court