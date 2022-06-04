huge investors are coming west bengal as told by firhad hakim – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Opposition has always mocked the ruling Trinamool over investment and employment in the state. They also take the strategy of keeping the ruling party under political pressure by shifting the responsibility of leaving the Nano car factory from Singur to the grassroots. Standing there, state cabinet member and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim said on Saturday, “there will be a tide of investment in the state.”

Kolkata Planner has organized Career Fair ‘Education Interface’ at Netaji Indoor in Kolkata. This fair will last for three days. This career fair starts on Saturday. Kolkata Mayor and Minister Firhad Hakim, who was present, said in his address, “There has been a lot of development in the state. Private educational institutions have arrived. General education has changed. Now the trend towards technical education has increased. Those who can’t go to big school but have talent. They need ‘mass counseling’. The demand for nursing is increasing in the world market. Demand for this specialty has grown significantly as a result of recent corporate scandals. Education like BSc B.Ed also has a price. Many try to humiliate the state. I say, now the time is coming here, the opportunity is coming. There is no such opportunity anywhere except here. The tide is coming here. Investment is not magic. I told the decorator and it was ready. ‘

At the same time, Firhad Hakim took one hand of the left. He said, ‘You have gone through. Even if you go to the market for one thousand rupees, you have to go around. The way the train was stopped with the red flag. There was a fear that the red flag would come with such an investment. Now everyone is looking at a permanent government. Investment is coming. It took the first five years to build the infrastructure. The next five years to build social infrastructure. This time the investment will be.

As a result of grassroots movement, industry has left the state. The wrong message has gone among the investors of the country. And without investment there will be no employment. So to get a job, this government has to be removed. The dreams of the unemployed youth will be fulfilled as soon as the new government comes. With this statement in mind, the Left and the BJP went to the polls in the last assembly elections. One step further, the CPM also campaigned for ‘Factory Ohi Banayenge’. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the by-elections, but the opposition did not change its stance on the issue. Firhad Hakim’s statement seems to be his response to a section of political experts.

