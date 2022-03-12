Huge Job Opportunity in West Bengal || Big announcement about employment! The state will give jobs to the youth after training

#Kolkata: The Government of West Bengal will provide technical training for jobs through Utkarsh Bangla. The state government has said that 6,000 people have already been recruited. The minister informed about this in the assembly. The Government of West Bengal has launched a special initiative to provide short term technical training under ‘Utkarsh Bangla’ project to ensure employment. Private companies have been added as part of this initiative.

State Technical Education Minister Humayun Kabir said the system has already provided employment to 8,000 youths. This number will increase in the coming days. During a question-and-answer session in the Assembly this week, the minister said steps have been taken to provide employment to polytechnic and ITI students. He said, ‘Placement cells have been opened for employment in all these educational institutions. The department is also opening a placement cell centrally, which will be in regular touch with various non-governmental organizations regarding vacancies.

The department is willing to change the syllabus of various technical education courses as per the requirements of the recruiting agencies. “Our main goal is to create employment,” he added. Apart from technical education, English language training will also be given to the students with the help of British Council. A total of 206 technical subjects have been included under Utkarsh Bangla Project. In addition to large companies, local level and small and medium industry and trade organizations have also been involved in the project.

Short-term technical training is being provided as per the demand of the recruiting organizations. Although the companies will provide their own training, the cost will be borne by the state government. The minister said, “The cost of training will be paid only when there is employment.” Camps have already been organized in several places in the state. In addition, there is a system to give information about this online. In the coming days, many trained young men and women are needed for a coal extraction site like Deucha Pachami or for the Tajpur port. The minister said that the trainees will benefit then.

