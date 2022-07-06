Humidity discomfort will increase, storm-rain forecast in these districts of the state today – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Even in the rainy season, the discomfort of hot weather. Humidity discomfort will increase in the next few days. There is no possibility of heavy rain in the state at present. There will be light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Rain is forecast all over Kolkata and Howrah all day today Besides, rain is also forecast in North 24 Parganas and East Burdwan in the next 1-2 hours (West Bengal Weather Update).

In Kolkata today, the partly cloudy sky on Wednesday. Chance of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. The temperature will be between 34 and 26 degrees Celsius. Humidity will cause discomfort due to high water vapor in the air. Today, Wednesday morning the minimum temperature is 26.4 degrees Celsius. 1 degree Celsius higher than normal. Yesterday, Tuesday afternoon, the maximum temperature was 34.1 degrees Celsius. Which is 2 degrees Celsius higher than normal. The relative humidity in the air is 56 to 91 percent. Rainfall in the last 24 hours is 6.4 mm.

There is no possibility of heavy rains in North and South Bengal at present. Five districts of North Bengal – Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri – are likely to receive more rainfall. However, light to moderate rain will be everywhere. Partly cloudy skies and the temperature will rise slightly. Having high water vapor in the air will cause moisture discomfort. The coastal districts of South Bengal and adjoining districts of Orissa are likely to receive some rainfall from Saturday. The cyclone off the coast of Orissa could turn into a depression next week. Due to this, the rains may increase a bit in some parts of South Bengal on weekends.

The seasonal axis extends from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan to the low-lying areas of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh through Ambikapur and Balasore to the East Central Bay of Bengal. There is an offshore axis along the Arabian Sea coast. This axis extends from Gujarat to Maharashtra. A cyclone is forming in the North-West Bay of Bengal. Next week, the cyclone could turn into a depression in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Orissa.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 06, 2022, 10:46 IST

Tags: Weather Report