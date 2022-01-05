Hundreds of doctors, nurses, bosses and 50 injured in NICE – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Somewhere the number of victims has exceeded one hundred, somewhere it has touched two hundred and six Doctors, nurses and health workers of one government medical college after another are being overwhelmed in Corona (Covid 19 in Kolkata). Due to which it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain normal services in hospitals

According to the health department, a total of 124 doctors, nurses and health workers of RGK Medical College Hospital have been infected with corona. However, the condition is even worse at the National Medical College Hospital in Park Circus A total of 192 doctors, nurses and health workers were affected there The principal of the hospital is also among the victims

The situation is much the same in Calcutta Medical College There are four assistant super corona affected 6 Among them, an assistant super named Shah Hussain was attacked by Corona for the third time In addition, more than a hundred doctors and nurses and health workers of the hospital have been affected by Corona Apart from providing medical services in general, there are also problems in maintaining the administrative work of the hospital

Not only the hospital, but also the staff of various laboratories including NICED are getting infected with corona Shanta Dutta, director of the central agency NICED, is not affected 23 employees of the main corona laboratory of Kolkata branch of NICED are affected by corona

In addition, 21 staff members from other laboratories and five researchers were affected by the corona. In all, the number of victims has exceeded fifty