Hurricane forecast in these districts of the state in a few hours, get the weather update – News18 Bangla

Temperatures in these districts will hover around 42/43 degrees Celsius. If it rains, the temperature may decrease. Heat wave may move in Kolkata today, partly cloudy sky on Wednesday. Chance of Rain with Thunderstorms. Humidity will increase discomfort. And gusts of wind in the afternoon or evening, may be Kalbaishakhi. Today, Wednesday morning the minimum temperature is 26.1 degrees Celsius. 3 degrees higher than normal. Yesterday, Tuesday afternoon, the maximum temperature was 34.3 degrees Celsius Which is 1 degree below normal. The relative humidity in the air is 63 to 7 percent.