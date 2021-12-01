Hurricane ‘Javad’ is coming! What will be the impact of this state? – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: The cyclone in southern Thailand has turned into a depression. It will gradually enter the South Andaman Sea. Today, Wednesday, it will increase its strength and move west and north-west in the form of deep depression, gradually settling in the south-east, east-central Bay of Bengal (West Bengal Weather Update). This deep depression will turn into a cyclone by storing energy. The name of the cyclone will be ‘Cyclone Jawad’.

The cyclone is approaching the Orissa coast. Due to this catastrophic weather in Bengal. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the coastal district on Saturday and Sunday with strong winds. The meteorological office has also forecast storms and rains in Kolkata.

After Shaheen, this time cyclone Jawad. This cyclone given by Saudi Arabia means ‘generous’ or ‘great’. The cyclone in Thailand will turn into a cyclone. According to the meteorological department, the name of this cyclone will be Jawad.

Courtesy: Regional Meteorological Center, Kolkata (India Meteorological Department)

As a result, the sea will be rough on the coast of Bengal. On Saturday morning, the wind speed on the coast may be 75 to 80 kmph. The meteorological department has warned fishermen not to go fishing in the sea from Friday to Sunday. Those at sea have been instructed to return by Thursday evening.

The cyclone is expected to bring rain to several districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, and to the coastal and adjoining districts. Heavy to very heavy rain with gusty winds on Saturday and Sunday. Meteorologists predict catastrophic weather on the last day of the first week of December.

The weather will change on Friday. There is a possibility of light rain in the two coastal districts East and West Midnapore and some South 24 Parganas. Rain will increase on Saturday. With gusts of wind.

Chance of heavy to very heavy rain in East and West Midnapore on Saturday. With winds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

Heavy rains are expected in North and South 24 Parganas Howrah and Jhargram on Saturday. There will be thunderstorms with a speed of 30 to 40 kmph. The intensity of rain will increase on Sunday. With gusty wind speeds. Warning of heavy to very heavy rain from East and West Midnapore North and South 24 Parganas Kolkata Jhargram and Howrah. On Sunday, strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph will blow in Kolkata, Jhargram, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas and East and West Midnapore.

Heavy rains are also forecast in Hooghly, Nadia, Murshidabad, East Burdwan and Malda districts of North Bengal. These districts will have strong winds of 30 to 40 kmph.

Climate change in Kolkata from Friday. Cloudy skies, with light breezes blowing. Chance of light rain from thunderstorms. It will rain in Kolkata on Saturday. Moderate to heavy rains are forecast for the next few days. With strong winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph in Kolkata. That is what the meteorological office said

Sanjeev Bandyopadhyay, eastern director of the Meteorological Department, said the unseasonal rains could cause damage to several crops. Those who have paddy in their land can arrange for harvesting of paddy by Friday, taking precautionary measures. Those who have planted mustard and potato in the land You can take precautionary measures so that water does not accumulate in that land.