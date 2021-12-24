Husband about illegitimate, suicidal wife! Police file complaint against father – News18 Bangla

# Saltlake: The mother chose the path of suicide due to her father’s illicit relationship Due to which the teenager is at the door of the police Police arrested the father on the basis of his daughter’s complaint Dhrita’s name is Sanjay Kumar Patra 7

This shocking incident took place at Bichitra Residence in Salt Lake According to police sources, Soma Chowdhury was married to the accused for the second time in 2005 Although the girl was the first child of her mother’s marriage The Somadevi lived with her daughter and husband in a bizarre residence in Salt Lake

Allegedly, Sanjay was having extramarital affairs with more than one woman even after marrying Somadevi. With this, there would be unrest between the couple It is alleged that Sanjay used to beat Somadevi when she protested against extramarital affairs

On Thursday night, the unrest between the husband and wife reached its climax Allegedly, at that time Sanjay Khan Somadevi 6 was persuaded by Patra He was rescued in critical condition and admitted to RGK Hospital He died there After the death of her mother, the girl lodged a complaint against her father at Bidhannagar North Police Station Police of Bidhannagar North Police Station arrested the accused on the basis of that allegation Police will present him in court today

Initial investigation revealed that Somadevi committed suicide by consuming organic phosphate Police are also investigating how the poison reached him

Anup Chakraborty