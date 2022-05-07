Husband hacks wife to death in case of extramarital affair – News18 Bangla

#Ranaghat: The husband brutally killed his wife. The incident took place at Payradanga Bazarpara of Nadia’s Ranaghat police station. The deceased was identified as Alka Das, 28. Ranaghat police arrested the accused husband after the incident.

According to local and family sources, Sanjit Das of Payradanga Bazarpara got married to Alka Das of Assam six years ago. They have a two-year-old son.

Allegedly, after the marriage, there were frequent quarrels between the couple over the wife’s extramarital affair. Both sides have complained to the local Payradanga Gram Panchayat member about this several times. It is also alleged that the housewife was busy talking on her mobile phone most of the time.

Later on Friday night, when the other members of the family fell asleep, the quarrel between the husband and wife escalated. Husband brutally beats wife in front of her two-year-old son. Hearing screams from the next room, the family members rushed to the door and saw the housewife lying on the floor in a bloody state.

Police recovered the body and took it to Ranaghat Sub-Divisional Hospital. There the doctors pronounced him dead. Police have arrested the accused husband.

