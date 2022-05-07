May 7, 2022

Husband hacks wife to death in case of extramarital affair – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin


#Ranaghat: The husband brutally killed his wife. The incident took place at Payradanga Bazarpara of Nadia’s Ranaghat police station. The deceased was identified as Alka Das, 28. Ranaghat police arrested the accused husband after the incident.

According to local and family sources, Sanjit Das of Payradanga Bazarpara got married to Alka Das of Assam six years ago. They have a two-year-old son.

Read more: What happened to the woman in the closed room! Newtown panicked at seven o’clock

Allegedly, after the marriage, there were frequent quarrels between the couple over the wife’s extramarital affair. Both sides have complained to the local Payradanga Gram Panchayat member about this several times. It is also alleged that the housewife was busy talking on her mobile phone most of the time.

Read more: Lashkar-e-Taiba militant Naeem in Presidency Jail, there is no way to fly under tight security

Later on Friday night, when the other members of the family fell asleep, the quarrel between the husband and wife escalated. Husband brutally beats wife in front of her two-year-old son. Hearing screams from the next room, the family members rushed to the door and saw the housewife lying on the floor in a bloody state.

Police recovered the body and took it to Ranaghat Sub-Divisional Hospital. There the doctors pronounced him dead. Police have arrested the accused husband.

Ranjit Sarkar

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Murder, Nadia



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Command Hospital under tight security, autopsy process of Arjun Chaurasia begins – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

West Bengal Today’s Weather Report || Chandiphata sun or rain of relief! How will the weather be in the state on weekends? Here’s the forecast …

3 hours ago admin

Kunal Ghosh mocks BJP leaders: ‘Have you sat down to eat without invitation?’ Amit’s ally Kunal is ridiculed by BJP leaders

12 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Husband hacks wife to death in case of extramarital affair – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Command Hospital under tight security, autopsy process of Arjun Chaurasia begins – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

West Bengal Today’s Weather Report || Chandiphata sun or rain of relief! How will the weather be in the state on weekends? Here’s the forecast …

3 hours ago admin

Kunal Ghosh mocks BJP leaders: ‘Have you sat down to eat without invitation?’ Amit’s ally Kunal is ridiculed by BJP leaders

12 hours ago admin

ZestMoney announces a month-long travel fest to power Indians’ travel plans with convenience

12 hours ago admin