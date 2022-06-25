Husband tied his hands and threw his wife from the fifth floor! Agra witnesses extreme atrocities – News18 Bangla

#Agra: The husband was accused of tying his wife’s hand and throwing her from the five-storey balcony Such a shocking incident took place in Agra, Uttar Pradesh The deceased was identified as Ritika Singh Police have already arrested the victim’s husband and two other accomplices The suspects have been charged under section 302, murder and several other sections

It is learned that the deceased Ritika Singh and her husband lived separately Ritika used to live in a residence in Tajganj police station area with Bipul Agarwal, who was identified through Facebook sources. On this day, Ritika’s husband Akash Gautam was attacked with two men and two women Allegedly, after an argument with Ritika and her partner, the four beat them up

Read more: Be friends, do not agree to love girlfriend! Angry young man caused a terrible incident on the college campus

According to police, Ritika’s husband and his accomplices first beat Ritika and her friend After that, Ritikar’s partner named Bipul was tied up and kept in the bathroom In the same way, Ritika’s hand was also tied After that Ritika was thrown down from the balcony

Read more: This incident is a living example of what happens when you stand at the gate of a train! Watch the Harhim video

Bipul wants help from the neighbors by shouting from the bathroom They came and opened the bathroom door and rescued him

In 2014, Ritika, a resident of Ghaziabad, got married to Akash Gautam, a resident of Firozabad. In 2016, they separated Police said three people were arrested but two accused were still at large Police have started searching for them

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: June 25, 2022, 21:04 IST

Tags: Agra, Murder