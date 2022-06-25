Menu
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Husband tied his hands and threw his wife from the fifth floor! Agra witnesses extreme atrocities – News18 Bangla

#Agra: The husband was accused of tying his wife’s hand and throwing her from the five-storey balcony Such a shocking incident took place in Agra, Uttar Pradesh The deceased was identified as Ritika Singh Police have already arrested the victim’s husband and two other accomplices The suspects have been charged under section 302, murder and several other sections

It is learned that the deceased Ritika Singh and her husband lived separately Ritika used to live in a residence in Tajganj police station area with Bipul Agarwal, who was identified through Facebook sources. On this day, Ritika’s husband Akash Gautam was attacked with two men and two women Allegedly, after an argument with Ritika and her partner, the four beat them up

According to police, Ritika’s husband and his accomplices first beat Ritika and her friend After that, Ritikar’s partner named Bipul was tied up and kept in the bathroom In the same way, Ritika’s hand was also tied After that Ritika was thrown down from the balcony

Bipul wants help from the neighbors by shouting from the bathroom They came and opened the bathroom door and rescued him

In 2014, Ritika, a resident of Ghaziabad, got married to Akash Gautam, a resident of Firozabad. In 2016, they separated Police said three people were arrested but two accused were still at large Police have started searching for them

News18 Read breaking news first in Bengali.

