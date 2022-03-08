Husband’s body in bed, wife imprisoned in the house! Police arrest wife, fatal incident in Chakraberia – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Police have arrested a woman accused of killing her husband on Chakraberia Road in Bhabanipur. The victim’s name is Rinki Pal. The name of the deceased is Utsav Mandal. According to police sources, the police received the news at 9 pm on Monday. Neighbors informed the police that there was no response in a house at 48 Chakraberia Road. The police came and broke down the door. The body of the festival was rescued from the house. Police claim the neck marks matched. The initial guess of the police after the autopsy is that Utsav was strangled to death.

The wife has been arrested following a family complaint. What caused the murder? Police claimed that the arrested wife informed the police that she had borrowed money from her husband’s uncle. The two of them got into trouble over the debt. But a nylon rope to match the house. The boy had reportedly tried to commit suicide before. If so, has the nylon rope been used to confuse the police?

Read more: It is not the indulgence of non-partisans, it is a tough step even if it helps, the strong message of the leaders is compassion

The initial guess of the police after the autopsy is that Utsav was killed. According to police sources, Khabar, Utsav and Rinki were both drug addicts. Although Utsav was a student of two renowned English medium schools. Utsav’s father was a bank employee. Police claim that the two got married last November. At that time they lived in Goriya Banshdroni area. For the last ten days, the husband and wife started staying at the son’s relative’s house in Bhabanipur. Then the problem leads to financial reasons? Is murder for the trouble of husband and wife?

Read more: Mamata left money to Chandrima! Approval of the governor, any more surprises in the cabinet?

According to police sources, the parents of the festival used to live in this house. The police went and arrested the wife from inside the house and later arrested her. The body was found lying in the house during the festival. According to police sources, it is being investigated whether there was a personal problem between the two. Police claim, the wife had a few relationships before. He has one child at the age of 18. But what is the reason for the murder? Trouble with financial transactions or any other personal problem? Or the problem of intoxication? Or is there any other reason behind it? Officers of Bhabanipur police station and homicide branch are checking.

Arpita Hazra

Published by:Uddalak B First published: March 08, 2022, 21:38 IST

Tags: Murder