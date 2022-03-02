I am happy, voting process has started in Darjeeling, says Mamata from airport – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On the eve of his visit to Benares, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met reporters before entering the Calcutta airport. From that press conference, as he thanked the grassroots for the good results in the elections, the issue of politics in North Bengal (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022) also came up in his words.

This time, the Hamro Party has come to the fore with surprising results in the Darjeeling municipal elections. The newly formed party occupied the municipality. Standing outside the airport, Mamata said people voted in a festive mood. I am happiest with Darjeeling (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022). The voting process is back. I have a good relationship with all those who fought there. This time I will also vote for GTA and Panchayat in the hills. I needed to start the voting process, this time it will be the rest of the election.

Mamata also alleged that the central government had blocked any law in the process of panchayat elections. He said panchayat elections will be held only if the central government gives clearance under that law. All the facilities of the panchayat will be reached there. He mentioned that Trinamool (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022) has produced good results from the hills. Our victory everywhere will lead us forward.

As of last news, the Trinamool has seized power in 102 municipalities of the state. Even after the four municipalities were triangulated, it was reported that the Trinamool Congress may form a board there with the support of councilors of other parties. A municipality has been occupied by the Left and the hill Darjeeling has been taken over by the newly formed Hamro Party.

