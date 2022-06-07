Menu
‘I am next’, Mamta called the daughter of the couple killed in Bhabanipur! Assurance of speedy investigation – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: He is the MLA of the area On top of that, there was such a brutal murder near his house Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has telephoned the daughter of a couple killed in a double murder in Bhabanipur. The Chief Minister also promised to investigate and punish the culprits

The bodies of Ashok Shah and Reshmi Shah were recovered from a house near Mitra Institution School in Bhabanipur on Monday evening. In areas like Bhabanipur, near the Chief Minister’s house, the incident has caused quite a stir. Questions have also started to arise about the security of the area According to the initial investigation of the police, the couple was killed for the purpose of robbery Investigators also speculated that there may be an acquaintance behind the incident

Read more: “I will not allow Bengal to be divided if there is blood in the body!”, Mamata warned BJP

According to a relative of the deceased Ashok Shah and Reshmi Shah, the Chief Minister had a phone conversation with the daughter of the deceased couple this morning. Mamata Banerjee assured the daughter of Ashok and Reshmi Shah that she was by the side of the family He also assured a speedy investigation At present, the Chief Minister is on a visit to North Bengal

Police have collected CCTV footage of the area during the investigation It is also reported that two suspects have been identified Several items, including gold jewelry, were lost from the couple’s home As a result, investigators believe that the murder was carried out for the purpose of looting from a property dispute

