“I broke down the wall,” started Abhishek Banerjee’s message with a call! – News18 Bangla

# Diamond Harbor: Inspired by Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Didike Bolo’, Abhishek Banerjee started ‘Ek Dake Abhishek’ program! A public meeting was held in Pailan on Saturday to mark the 7th anniversary of Abhishek Banerjee’s Diamond Harbor MP. He spoke about the official launch of the initiative there. Besides, development ledger was also published. Abhishek said that he was sworn in as an MP on June 16, 2019. That is why he has chosen this day as the beginning of his inauguration program. Abhishek said, “I started the number 7887778877. People in every area trust me. Although I was born in Calcutta, I wish I had died in this Diamond Harbor. ” Not only that, next time there will be a bigger silent revolution, said the Trinamool MP.

Read more- Agnipath ‘directionless’! Sonia Gandhi gave a message to the protesters from the hospital!

Abhishek said, “Let me know all your complaints, suggestions, constructive suggestions on this phone. From today I broke down the wall. Call me directly from today. Government benefits, call for help. You will find me from 9am to 6pm. This program is not for 2/3 months. It will last for 2 years, if you want it will last for 20 years. ” “No one will hesitate to call,” he added. Pick up the phone and let me know. I will work according to my authority, ability. I will go to different booths from next 25th. ”

Attacking the Center, Abhishek said that the Parliament did not pay in 2020-2021 on the pretext of Kovid. “Biman, Central Vista has come for the big BJP leaders. If you want to cut my money, cut my salary. Don’t cut people’s money. I have presented the work statistics of 30 crore rupees. Take stock of the alliance, and vote for the Trinamool Congress, “said Abhishek.

Read more- Time turns upside down, Barkane turns upside down Satpak! Strange clock ticks move in this state of India

Attacking the BJP and Modi over the Lok Sabha vote, the Trinamool MP said, “The Prime Minister held a meeting in this Lok Sabha seat. People did not pay attention He said I would lose. I will lock my party office in Amtala. In 2014, I won by 61 thousand votes. I have won more than three lakh votes in 2019. ”

Abhishek conveyed the message from the platform of Pailan to the party workers and supporters that development is the tool of the grassroots. He said he would see for himself how the service could be better delivered to the people.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: June 18, 2022, 18:24 IST

Tags: Abhishek Bandopadhyay, Abhishek Banerjee