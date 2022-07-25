“I don’t give concessions even to ministers if they are thieves or robbers”, Mamata’s harsh message without being named – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: State Minister Partha Chatterjee has been arrested by the ED on major charges of corruption in the SSC recruitment case. Curiosity in political circles has intensified as to what the chief minister’s position is with a long-time colleague, one of the party’s top leaders and a senior member of the cabinet.

On this day, without naming Partha Chatterjee, the Chief Minister made clear his and his party’s strong stance on corruption. He informed that he will not exempt any minister if he is involved in corruption or if the allegations are proved Mamata said from the Nazrul Manch event, ‘Trinamool does not care if someone is a thief or a dacoit. MLA, MP, Minister – I don’t discount anyone.’ Although she will not take the responsibility of someone else’s corruption, Mamata also explained He said, ‘But if ink is splashed on me, tar is also on my hands Clothes can be cleaned in the washing machine, tar does not.’

After the arrest of Partha Chatterjee, the Trinamool Congress gave a message to stand by him. After discussions with Abhishek Banerjee, the top leaders of the party like Kunal Ghosh, Firhad Hakim said that the party will not take any action against Partha Chatterjee if the allegations are not proved. The Chief Minister has not yet removed Partha Chatterjee from the cabinet despite the opposition The State Minister for Industries and Councils also holds the post of General Secretary of the party

Partha Chatterjee has been Mamata’s political colleague since before the establishment of Trinamool Congress. Handled several important responsibilities in the party and the cabinet But today, without naming Parthar, the Chief Minister has explained that he will not exempt anyone if the allegations of corruption are proven At the same time, the chief minister also raised the question that this incident is true or a trap

