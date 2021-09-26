‘I have become Chief Minister for Bhabanipur’, writes Mamata to voters – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Going to the polls, he says again and again This time, Mamata Banerjee also said in her application to the voters that she has become the Chief Minister for Bhabanipore By Election. At the same time, she has claimed that she is the daughter of a house in Bhabanipore.

The petition of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already reached the voters of Bhabanipore. The Chief Minister has submitted his petition to the voters in Bengali and English There, the Chief Minister wrote, “From the beginning of my political life, I have started walking around the Bhabanipur center. Today I am the Chief Minister of Bengal, that too for Bhabanipur The by-election is coming again on September 30 I will be able to continue the triumph of development in Bengal only if I get your good wishes through your vote. Your every vote is important. I’ll be fine if you’re good. ‘

Due to the Election Commission’s ban, no candidate is able to campaign in full force in Bhabanipur this time. It is not possible to preach from house to house The Chief Minister has also expressed his regret to the voters in the application form for him Finally, Mamata Banerjee has claimed herself as the daughter of Bhabanipur

The Chief Minister has already held several public rallies in Bhabanipur to campaign for the polls Though the grassroots leadership is undoubted about his victory, the Chief Minister has repeatedly expressed concern over the turnout. That is why he has repeatedly appealed to the voters to go to the booth and cast their votes Because if the voting rate decreases, the opposition can get its benefits He also made the same request in the application sent to the voters

Mamata Banerjee became the Chief Minister after winning the Bhabanipur by-election in 2011. He also won from this center in 2016 But in 2021, the Chief Minister decided to fight from Nandigram But after losing to Shuvendu Adhikari, he has to contest from Bhabanipur constituency again.