‘I have to ask Modi-Shah for leave!’ BJP MLA, MPs’ strong message to the party – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Not a single vote can be wasted Therefore, the President will not get leave for voting training. The message of MPs and MLAs is from BJP. If nothing happens, it is only a matter of time before NDA candidate Draupadi Murmur gets elected. But, for Modi-Shahs, before the 24th Lok Sabha vote, this election is very important.

According to observers, the vote could prove to be a testament to the NDA’s absolute confidence in Modi’s BJP to win the NDA-backed party candidate by a landslide. In addition, the BJP will be able to send a political message if it can garner support from the opposition.

That is why the BJP does not want to waste a single vote, despite ensuring an easy victory in the presidential election. Evidence of that plan was found today at the meeting of Draupadi Murmur in Calcutta. At the meeting, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Union Minister and in-charge of Presidential elections for party MPs and MLAs, said, “Our victory in the presidential election is certain. But, our goal is to increase the winning margin. We think the gap will be bigger this time than before. But, so the vote cannot be allowed to be wasted.

Shekhawat further warned all the MPs and MLAs that all the MPs should reach Delhi by July 18. Shekhawat explains in detail the systematic details of voting so that it is not wrong to vote in any way.

According to an MP present at the meeting, the MPs will vote in the Delhi Parliament on July 18. Before that, there will be another round of ‘mock polling’ in Delhi. All MPs there (especially those elected for the first time) will have to cast their votes. That is why Shekhawat taught one point today.

At the same time, Shekhayat has made it clear to all the MPs that one cannot be absent from Delhi on July 16 under any pretext. Shekhayat said jokingly, ‘There will be no holiday on that day. And, if you want to take leave, you have to get it from Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Amit Shah. Now it is up to you to decide whether you will apply for leave or not. However, let me say one thing, even if you give a letter, you can write down now what will come from the other side of the answer. The answer is “no.”

The same applies to the 69 MLAs in the state. For that reason, all the MLAs of the state have been directed to move to Kolkata on July 16 in compliance with the instructions of Shekhayat. Like the MPs on July 17 or 18, the MLAs of this state will also take part in the mock poll. Because, 90 percent of BJP MLAs have come to the state assembly for the first time this time. As a result, they have no experience voting in high-profile elections like the presidential election.

According to political circles, the directive is a testament to the importance the BJP attaches to ensuring every party vote in the presidential election, even if it is a joke.

