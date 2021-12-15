I may not be a politician, I wrote an open letter about Teesta-Gaurab, the silver of all BJP – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: He criticized the party on social media for giving tickets to Rajarshi Lahiri instead of Gaurab Biswas, husband of late BJP councilor Teesta Biswas, in ward no. Then the explosive Rupa Gangopadhyay again. This time he wrote an open letter to Gaurab. In the letter, he expressed regret over being expelled from state politics for agitating in a calm manner.

Rupa wrote, “I don’t have the power to put up hoardings anymore – if I had, I would have hung pictures of the two of you and said – I am with Teesta, I will stay -“. This is not the first time Rupa has commented on the late BJP councilor. Earlier too, he walked out of the BJP’s virtual meeting on the issue of Teesta and Gaurav. He also made an explosive post about it.

On December 1, the BJP convened a meeting to prepare for the by-elections. The party’s Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly was invited to the meeting. Rupa also appeared virtually. The meeting was attended by the party’s state president Sukant Majumder, all-India vice-president and former state president Dilip Ghosh. Also present were the presidents of the two organizational districts of Calcutta. After that the rhythm breaks. The late Teesta Biswas was the co-ordinator of the BJP in Calcutta Municipality. He died in a car accident in East Midnapore a few days ago. Though Teesta’s husband Gaurab was supposed to be the candidate from Teesta ward, the party has given ticket to another person. Rupa was angry and disappointed with that.

The remnants of that incident were seen even in the face of the pre-vote. The Rajya Sabha session is going on in that direction, that is why Rupa is in Delhi now. He wrote a letter from there. After posting it on Facebook, he wrote at the top of the post, a lot of memories are coming. There is a lot of talk about the 2015 municipal elections. I had to endure a lot of physical and mental pain then. Today I admit, I may not be a politician. The team can chase me, show-cause me, suspend me, but it can’t force me out of the team. “