‘I said before, Buddha will not accept Padma Bhushan’, says Bikash – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: ‘As far as I know Buddha, I have said before that he will not accept this honor. My thoughts came true ‘. Rajya Sabha MP and CPIM leader Bikasharanjan Bhattacharya told News Eighteen Bangla. Explaining the rejection of Padma Bhushan honor on behalf of former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s Center, Bikash Babu said, “The government is taking away the democratic rights of the people of the country. It is creating division among people on religious grounds. Standing there, I thought that Buddhababu would not take the respect of the government as far as I know him. Finally, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya himself stated in a statement that he would not accept the honor. I think this is the right decision.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was honored with the Padma Bhushan award for his contribution to the social and public service on behalf of the Union Home Ministry. In a statement on the return of the award, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya said, “I don’t know anything about the Padma Bhushan award. No one has told me anything about it. If he has given me the Padma Bhushan award, then I am rejecting it. But from the outset, doubts were raised as to whether Buddhababu would receive the honor from the Narendra Modi government. In the end, the former chief minister announced his decision to return the award

CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP Bikasharanjan Bhattacharya was the first to tell News Eighteen Bangla when the news of the award announcement came to light that Buddhadeb Bhattacharya could return the honor to the central government. Incidentally, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was the Chief Minister of the state from 2000 to 2011. Prior to that, he was the Minister of Information and Culture in the State Land and Land Revenue Department Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was also the MLA of Jadavpur for several consecutive years since 1986. However, the former chief minister has been under house arrest for the past several years due to illness. However, doubts were raised as to whether the former chief minister would accept the award given by the Narendra Modi government. Finally, the former Chief Minister Buddhababu himself raised the issue of rejection of Padma Bhushan in a statement.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: January 27, 2022, 15:52 IST

Tags: Bikashranjan Bhattacharya, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya