I still get 96 thousand crore rupees from the center, Mamata pierced the center – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday again attacked the BJP government over the central allocation. He told reporters from Nabanna that the central government does not give the allocated money. Money is not available despite being allocated for a long time. So far, the state government has received a total of Tk 96,000 crore from the central government. There is no name to give that money. Mamata tied the central government by mentioning that incident.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special request to the state governments on behalf of the central government. He says state governments need to look at oil prices a bit. Must work for ordinary people. That is why if the state government thinks of reducing taxes on oil, then so be it. The Prime Minister’s message is about controlling oil prices. On the day of that message, Mamata broke the central government from a press conference.

Mamata said that at first she promised to start more than one project but in the end the central government did not pay for the project. A lot of the time that money goes off. The state government has to take initiative to meet the shortage of that money. Besides, Mamata openly attacked the Center over the tax system. He said the central government cuts 75 per cent tax, but imposes all costs on the state, which does not make sense.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Uddalak B First published: April 27, 2022, 16:22 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee