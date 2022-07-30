‘I understood madam and he is a good friend’, Arpita’s car driver opened his mouth – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A resident of Shilpara in Behala On that basis, he approached the local MLA Partha Chattopadhyay in search of work A few days later, work arrangements were also made from the MLA’s office But Pranab Bhattacharya, a young man of thirty-five years, could not have imagined that he would have to witness such an experience.

This Pranab Bhattacharya used to drive Arpita Mukherjee’s car According to Pranav’s claim, he was arranged to work as Arpita’s driver from Partha Chatterjee’s office.

Read more: Arpita left him out of her life for playing the role of a heroine!

Pranab knew about the acquaintance of ‘Madam’ with Partha Chatterjee after working as Arpita Mukherjee’s car driver for seven months. But Pranav claims that he realized that the influential minister and Arpita madam are special friends, after some time.

In his words, ‘In the end I understood that madam and he are good friends One night madam asked me to take me to Partha Chattopadhyay’s Naktala house while returning. He asked me to get down there and come back with the car I come.’

Although Pranav, a driver by profession, claims that Arpita never realized the crores of rupees in Taliganj’s flat. On the day of the ED search, the media found out that there are twenty two million rupees in that flat in Talliganj! ED officials also took Pranav’s phone during the search

How many luxury cars in Arpita’s flat are missing Pranav claimed that the cars in question were kept in the garage But he did not see them for the last three months

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 30, 2022, 17:34 IST

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee