I want to get chicken-mutton on the holiday after the voting! People standing in line with smiling faces – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The glittering sky. Lollipops in the north. Falling vacation. On Saturday night, many people may have settled the discussion at the dining table. Tanned meat mast tomorrow afternoon. And whatever, I want meat. That is why the Bengalis of Kolkata visit the market in the morning on the day after the voting holiday. On the line in front of the shop with a smile on his face. Some people are thinking of buying leg pieces, eating biryani and sleeping in peace, some people are thinking of eating mutton and tanning and watching TV on lunch break, how is voting?

The weekend of December 25 and 31, January 1, has come within reach. Before the Sunday vote, many of the employees got leave. Innumerable people involved in various activities from shop traders in holiday mood. Even on Sundays, the city of Kolkata does not get a chance to go to sleep. On the day of the election, it is like taking a little rest. And on that occasion, Kolkata’s food luxury, chicken-mutton tasted change.

From north to south, long lines have been spotted in most areas since the morning of December 19 in front of the butcher shop. Behla resident Dhritiman Chattopadhyay said, “We will spend the day in a holiday mood. The TV will be on. Because voting today is a very important day. But eating meat is equally important. So I have come to buy chicken.”

Photo: Kamalika Sengupta

He smiled and stepped forward. Seeing the serenity of the thin cheeks, it seems that this is the least annoying line in the world. There is a rush on all the lines, there is annoyance on all the lines, but there is a smile on everyone’s face in the line of buying meat on holidays. There is no annoyance in waiting, but slowly reaching the goal as if the goal is to fight.

Photo: Kamalika Sengupta

Sarala Roy said the same thing. “We have a good situation here. We will have a vote picnic today,” he said. Firhad Hakim also said that he would come out at 11 am on the day of polling and eat at Petpur. He said, “People can go to the polls this winter after eating a lot of luchi-tuchi. They are going too. Voting is taking place in a happy weather. And I have no work today. I ate parota in the morning and did some research.

The look of the vote has changed a lot over time. EVM has come instead of ballot. Digital media is dominating the campaign. However, Bengalis have not changed their behavior on the day after the polls. The familiar smell of tanned mutton in the hands of Bengalis returning to the polling station with ink on their fingers is still original and unadulterated. That tradition seems to be going on equally!