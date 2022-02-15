I will face CBI in cattle smuggling case, star MPs present at Nizam Palace – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Actor and MP Deb appeared at the Nizam’s Palace on CBI summons in the Cow Smuggling Case. Dev was asked to appear at the Nizam’s Palace at 11 a.m. on a CBI notice. Similarly, the star MP appeared at the Nizam’s Palace at half past eleven in the morning

However, Deb did not answer any question of the media Ghatal MP went straight to the CBI office on the 14th floor

Read more: The body of a gold trader was found in a guest house on Elgin Road, a phone call for a ransom of crores of rupees

According to CBI sources, Deb’s name came up after interrogating Enamul Haque, the main accused in the cattle smuggling case. The Central Investigation Agency (CIA) had sent a notice to Dev on the 9th

Read more: The uproar is going on in the grassroots, but again Anubrat Mandal got worried! Because you know what?

According to CBI sources, the profits from cattle smuggling were also invested in the cinema world of Tollygunge. The CBI wants to interrogate the actor-MP on that basis Bengali movie superstar 7 appeared before the central detectives on the first call

The CBI has already summoned Trinamool leader Anubrat Mandal in connection with the cattle smuggling case. However, the Trinamool district president of Birbhum has avoided the summons citing his illness He has been summoned to the CBI office again on February 25 In addition, the CBI has interrogated more than one person on the basis of interrogation of Enamul