Saturday, July 9, 2022
Kolkata Updates

I will not allow Bangla to be Gujarat, Firhad’s high tone with canning – News18 Bangla

Date:


#Kolkata: “I will not allow Bengal to become Gujarat through the politics of murder.” Firhad pointed fingers at the BJP for killing three people, including a Trinamool panchayat member. In this incident, Trinamool leader Firhad Hakim took the BJP to task. He said, “BJP is doing the politics of murder. We are not trying to make Bengal Gujarat, “he said.

State Minister for Urban Development and Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim made the remarks in response to a question from reporters after addressing an education convention organized by the Madrasa Teachers Association. Madrasa teachers also held a preparatory meeting on July 21 along with the education convention at Chetla Ahindra Mancha.

Read more: Ekushey July’s big surprise on the stage! Professors, teachers too

Speaking at the Education Convention, Trinamool leader Firhad Hakim criticized the government’s approach to madrasa education during the Left era. He said, “Madrasa teachers protested against the attitude and comments of the Left Front government. I also became a partner in that movement. Madrasa education has improved a lot now under the Trinamool Congress government. From this platform, Firhad called on the madrasa teachers, “Not just religious education, or just technical education, make the students the symbol of a secular India.”

Read more: Infections increased again on Friday, with about 3,000 corona positive in the state

On this day, a preparatory meeting of Ekushey July was held with the Education Convention of Madrasa Teachers at Ahindra Mancha, Chetla. There too, Trinamool leader Firhad Hakim called for a BJP-led government in the country. It may be mentioned that a meeting was also organized at the Trinamool Party office in Gopalpur, Canning to promote the 21st rally. Trinamool member of Gopalpur Gram Panchayat Swapan Majhi was going to attend the meeting.

Bhutnath Pramanik and Jhantu Haldar were the presidents of the two booths. The locals claimed that a bomb was hurled at them. The miscreants were trying to cut off their heads after their claim fell to the ground. This horrific incident caused widespread tension in the area. Besides, the opposition has raised questions about the law and order situation in the state.

In response to a question from reporters, Firhad Hakim criticized the demolition of the statue of Indira Gandhi in Behrampur. He said, “The state government and the Trinamool Congress respect all the wise men. Anyone or anyone who commits such acts is in no way a justifiable and punishable offense. The administration will definitely take appropriate action.

