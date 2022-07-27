I will not leave Perth, governor tells Trinamool delegation, Trinamool party mouthpiece reveals – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: I will not leave Partha Chatterjee, former governor of the state Jagdeep Dhankhar told the Trinamool Congress delegation. Sensational information was published in Jago Bangla, the party mouthpiece of Trinamool Congress. Trinamool Congress State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh mentioned this explosive comment of the Governor.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, a delegation of them went to Raj Bhavan on June 28 In front of that delegation, the outgoing Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “Though all the Trinamool Congress leaders fired cannons against me, only Partha Chatterjee made a direct personal attack on my wife. My wife does not do any politics, has never commented anywhere on state politics. But only Parth attacked him. So I will not leave him at all.

According to the party mouthpiece, then Bratya Bose, Shashi Panja, Kunal Ghosh tried to convince the Governor that neither Partha Chatterjee nor they attacked the Governor’s wife. There must be a mistake somewhere. But Dhankhar felt stubborn that day. Kunal Ghosh said, in view of the recent incident, I highlighted this issue. This may be a coincidence. But there is a problem After this, another secret information was revealed in the party mouthpiece. Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh was quoted as saying, “Dhankhar also said that day, I have some prosecution prayers on the waiting list.”

Kunal’s comment, “Again, it could be a coincidence.” I am not saying that he is behind the incident. He did it, not saying it even once He said, the incident happened again. So I put both in front. The matter is definitely significant.” Incidentally, let the CBI take impartial action against the accused BJP leaders and ministers in various cases including Sarada, Narada. The misuse of the post of Governor by the state BJP should be stopped immediately. Trinamool Congress went to Raj Bhavan with this demand It is said that Dhankhar made this explosive comment there.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 27, 2022, 11:17 IST

Tags: Jagdeep Dhankhar, Partha Chatterjee