ICAI to create awareness on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts through Sustainability Reporting Standards Board

CA Ravi Kr. Patwa Chairman, EIRC, CA Sushil Kr. Goyal, Central Council Member ICAI, CA Dr. Sanjeev Kr. Singhal Chairman, SRSB ICAI, CA Dr. Debashis Mitra President ICAI, CA Priti Paras Savla, Vice Chairperson SRSB ICAI and CA Ranjeet Kr. Agarwal, Central Council Member ICAI were present at the press conference held on Tuesday at Kolkata. CA Dr. Debashis Mitra, President ICAI said, “Businesses are now increasingly being called upon to report on the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts. ICAI through its Sustainability Reporting Standards Board has been taking various initiatives to create awareness regarding ESG issues. In line with the above, the ICAI is organizing a series of ESG Roundtables for the Independent Directors and the CFOs across India. The Roundtables will focus on the knowledge areas on ESG/Sustainability pertinent from the perspective of decision-makers.”