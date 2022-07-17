ICSE 10th Results 2022 Declared: Wants to become a doctor in the future Aditri tops ICSE in state

#Kolkata: Aditri Gupta, a student of DPS Newtown, is one of the first in the state and second in the All India rankings. Professionally, father Amitabh Gupta is an engineer, mother Devalena Gupta is a doctor Like her mother, Aditri also wants to become a doctor in the future.

This year’s ICSE class 10th result has been published The board issued a notification in this regard on Saturday. Candidates can check and download scorecard with their roll number. Harguna Kaur Matharu became the first in the country this year He is a student of St. Mary’s School, Pune Ankita Gupta, Pushkar Tripathi, Kanishk Mittal also topped the merit list. The number obtained by each of them is 499 A total of 231063 people gave the exam in the country, out of which 105385 boys and 105385 girls. Total pass rate is 99.97% The pass rate of girls is better than that of boys The pass rate for girls is 99.98%, the pass rate for boys is 99.97%

Also Read: Abhay Kumar Singhania of Asansol First in State, Scored 498 A total of 40736 students from 415 schools in the state appeared for ICSE this year 40726 of them have passed. The pass rate is 99.98% Abhay Kumar Singhania of Asansol is ranked first in the state and second in the country by scoring 498 out of 500. Apart from Abhay, there are 8 more people in this list That is, all of them scored 498. The second semester examination of ICSE was conducted under the supervision of Council for Indian Sculpt Certificate Examination. The exam was conducted from April 25 to May 23, 2022. It is to be noted that this year the board organized this exam in two parts. Let’s know how to download ICSE board 10th result marksheet? – First go to the official website of CISCE- www.cisce.org. Then, go to ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 and click on this link. – Must provide log in details. Unique identification number or date of birth may be provided. – Click on ‘submit’ with all the information and the result (mark sheet) will be shown on the screen. – Download it and take its print out. A group of CBSE-ICSE 2022 board examinees approached the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the offline examination. In the petition of hundreds of students of 15 states, an alternative assessment system should be introduced instead of offline examination. As the school has been closed for a long time, they are now comfortable to take the exam online instead of offline. But the Supreme Court rejected the application.

First published: July 17, 2022, 20:02 IST

Tags: ICSE Board Results 2022