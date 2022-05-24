While travelling to and fro kolkata,Smt.Rumaa Dasgupta found the students of Art college drawing live taking their focus also in live act without hesitations so why not the makeup artists can do the same .

Hence she started the Live Makeup Concept in the industry with her facebook group. Nowadays its becomes trending into all makeup artists. Talking with makeup artists in Cinema we found that they are also taking this very happily.

Now they opened a unit for the artists and technicians of the industry.Soon they will reveal the name.