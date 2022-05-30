Menu
Monday, May 30, 2022
If 100 days work money is not given to the center, the movement will reach Delhi from Bengal, says Mamata – News18 Bangla

State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that the central government was not paying for 100 days of work. On Monday, the Chief Minister called for a clear movement in that regard. He said that if the central government does not pay for 100 days of work in the coming days, then the movement will spread from Bengal to Delhi.

