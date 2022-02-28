If anyone from the party conspires, strict action will be taken, said Trinamool Congress – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Will the Trinamool Congress take a firm stand on Shishir? Strong speculation within the grassroots. Partha Chatterjee, the party’s secretary general, said the party was keeping an eye on who had openly supported the BJP. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has seen the whole thing for herself. Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay has been asked to take action on the issue

Those in the party who have helped the BJP will be held accountable. There is speculation as to what action the party will take against Shishir. Incidentally, an audio record or phone conversation goes viral the day before the vote Sources said that the owner of the dew spoke there

Read more-Emergency Fund: ‘Emergency Fund’ can come in handy in bad times, how to create? Learn the details

“I’m the owner of the dew, Dad.” The young man answered, “Yes, sir, tell me, sir.” Then the man with the young voice said, “I am Nityananda of Ward No. 13.” Daddy will take a look. ” Then the person of Nityananda’s identity asked, “Who will I see, sir?”

The person who introduced himself as Nityananda asked, “Who is the candidate of Shuvendu, sir?” I can’t say. “The person who introduced Nityananda asked,” Shuvendu is from BJP. If that is what you are asking the BJP to give then? ” Don’t give to thieves and robbers. You know better than me those who are in the Trinamool Party. You are an intelligent person. Don’t know thieves and robbers? I am speaking in a very humble way. “

Read more-Viral Video: There was a big fight between two families! The old man suddenly fell to the ground, then?

The person who introduced himself as Nityananda retorted, “If you had resigned as an MP, you would have won, sir.” And the grassroots would not stay in the field. Joy Bangla, Joy Bangla. Bhimrati in old age. ” However, News18 Bangla did not verify the authenticity of this viral record. Trinamool also took a strong stand on this audio record. It remains to be seen whether any action will be taken at the party level after the vote meter.

Story-Abir Ghoshal

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: February 28, 2022, 09:18 IST

Tags: AITMC, Mamata Banerjee