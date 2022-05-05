If I go to Bengal, I will be killed

#Kolkata: On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah compared West Bengal with other states. And the answer to that comparison came from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Mamata slammed Netaji Indore for handing over Lakshmi’s treasure money to another 20 lakh women. He said, “If someone says, ‘Don’t go to Bengal, if you go to Bengal, you will be killed. I feel bad. Bengal is better than any other state.’ No? Don’t go to school? Don’t go to college? Don’t work at home? Don’t go to the market? Don’t work in a self help group? Don’t go to the store?

After that Mamata said, “What an extraordinary skill they have. We have made Lakshmi a treasure, and they have a treasure trove of slander with their extraordinary skill. A treasure trove of lies. I don’t expect anyone to have the courage to do that. And if anyone does, then no one will be harder than me. I will not spare our children, if anyone does wrong. I will arrest them too. “

In the words of the Chief Minister, “Today, with the exception of one year, we can proudly say that we have implemented every promised project. Others say they don’t. Just slander. Last month I donated Rs 5 lakh from the World Bangla Industrial Conference. Today, I have given that money to 20 lakh more mothers and sisters. ” Today those who start criticizing the government, only insult the girls. Spoke indecently. I have promised to take immediate action in case of any incident. The police have been instructed. It is Madhya Pradesh, not UP, it is Bengali. If you do wrong, you will be punished here. “

