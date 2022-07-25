‘If I had known so much money, I would have taken action earlier’, Mamata’s response to opposition’s attack – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: He was not aware of the serious crime of taking money in exchange for SSC jobs Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded to take action before knowing On this day, the Chief Minister spoke about the SSC scam from the award ceremony of the state government at Nazrul Manch

The opposition is questioning the Chief Minister’s role by bringing forward the incident of the arrest of Partha Chatterjee and the recovery of money from the house of Arpita Mukherjee. But the chief minister has made it clear that the responsibility of this corruption is not his or his government’s in any way

ED has recovered more than twenty one crore rupees from the house of Arpita Mukhopadhyay, a resident of South Kolkata According to the Central Investigation Agency, that money was actually taken from the job seekers in exchange for illegal recruitment in SSC. Former education minister Partha Chatterjee has been arrested on the basis of this complaint

On this day, Mamata also spoke about taking this money Responding to the allegations of the opposition, he said, “We follow the law.” 100,000 children are employed I will know that so much money? I could not know No one has told anywhere Action would have been taken immediately if told.’ Mamata also asked, ‘One lakh children got jobs, two hundred people complained.’ So will you see a hundred thousand children together? If it continues like this, the job will decrease!’

However, there is a possibility of some irregularity when appointing a large number, the Chief Minister has also heard that today Mamata said, ‘If you are going to give a hundred jobs, no one gives one to their own people? This is because there are so many private channels, it is your choice who you take and who you keep.’

The Chief Minister said on this day, “There are many more distinguished people in this event, but I have to say these words.” Excuse me Because if I kept quiet, I was scared ‘

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 25, 2022, 18:25 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, Partha Chatterjee, S.S.C