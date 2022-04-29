April 29, 2022

If it doesn’t rain in the last two days of April, Kolkata will break the record of 122 years! Burning Tilottama – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The whole month of March was spent without rain in Kolkata city. April is expected to be the same. And two months of rainlessness has put Tilottama in front of a new record. If it doesn’t rain in Kolkata on Friday and Saturday, the 122-year record will be broken. Earlier, Kolkata received a minimum rainfall of 0.9 mm during this period. This time there was no setuku between March and May. Which is new in the 122 year history.

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will start changing from Friday. Pubali wind will increase as a result of water vapor will enter. This water vapor will create thunderstorms in Chhotanagpur area of ​​Jharkhand, Bihar. And its effect will create the situation of Kalbaishakhi with thunder and rain in Bengal. Rain is expected in different parts of north-western and central India on May 3 and 4 next week, the weather office said.

According to the weather office, there will be partly cloudy skies from tomorrow. Scattered showers with thunderstorms in western districts including Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum. Most parts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, are likely to receive showers with thunderstorms from Sunday to Tuesday and strong winds of 50 to 60 kmph.

According to the meteorological department, scattered rains are likely in Kolkata on May 3 (most likely). Scattered rains are also forecast in Kolkata. In other words, there is no possibility of rain in the city this month. That is why it can be said that this time the city of Kolkata is going to set a serious record in terms of no rain. Venkateswara Lahiri

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.





