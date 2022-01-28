If the accused can be caught in the post-election violence in the state 50 thousand rupees per head! Announcement CBI – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: For the first time in the history of post-poll violence in the state, the CBI has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 per head for apprehending fugitives. A total of 12 accused fugitives in the Narkeldanga Kankurgachhi murder case. A reward of Rs 50,000 per head has been announced for those fugitives. The names of the fugitives are Amit Das, Tumpa Das, Arup Das, Sanjay Barik, Papia Barik, Arun Dey, Sukhdev Poddar, Gopal Das, Sourav Dey, Biswajit Dey, Amit Das, Rahul Dey.

The CBI has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 per head if they are caught. Hulia has been issued against them. According to CBI sources, the CBI has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 per head for nabbing 12 fugitives in connection with the murder of Abhijit Sarkar on May 2 in Kankurgachhi Narkel Danga police station area. On May 2, some miscreants came to Abhijit Sarkar’s house in Kankurgachhi Narkeldanga police station area.

Read more: The quarrel in BJP is not stopping, this time the revolt is in North Kolkata

Abhijit was severely beaten, kicked and his house was vandalized. When the police was informed, the police came and rescued Abhijit. After that Abhijit died. The incident was reported to Narkeldanga police station. Following the High Court order, the CBI took charge of the investigation into the post-poll violence (murder, rape) in the state. In that incident, the team went to Kankurgachhi several times to investigate the murder of Narjeldanga Kankurgachhi Abhijit Sarkar.

Read more – Tick tock video shooting on train, tragic consequences for young man in Belgharia

The house of the accused was searched and even searched several times. After that, the CBI was informed in the area. But the accused did not match. So, this time, the CBI announced a reward of Rs 50,000 per head if the accused could be caught by issuing hulia or proclaimed offenders. The CBI has already recorded the statement of the complainant. This time, the CBI officials announced Rs 50,000 per head to take strict action against the fugitive accused.

ARPITA HAZRA

Published by:Swaralipi Dasgupta First published: January 28, 2022, 11:10 IST

Tags: Bangla News, West Bengal Assembly Election 2021