‘If the truth is proved, I don’t mind life imprisonment’, said Mamata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted on the issue of money recovery from Bangabhushan and Bangabhushan. Recently, 21 crore rupees was recovered from actress and model Arpita Mukherjee’s house. Some talk about Trinamool’s alliance with Arpita at the party level. Clarifying the position on that matter, Mamata said, “The day I heard that some boys were deprived, CPM and BJP sat on the streets with them, I myself went and met them. And I said, to resolve. Nevertheless, in my A. Barker cabinet, I extended the list apart from those who were deprived. So that everyone gets a job. There is a case judgment of Ashok Gangopadhyay, if someone makes a mistake, he should be given a chance to correct it. Not all saints can say that. Even saints have ghosts. Not all will work 100 percent right. I’ll apologize if I’m wrong, but I’ve never knowingly made a mistake.”

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 25, 2022, 22:39 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee