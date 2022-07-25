‘If the truth is proved, I don’t mind life imprisonment’, said Mamata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted on the issue of money recovery from Bangabhushan and Bangabhushan. Recently, 21 crore rupees was recovered from actress and model Arpita Mukherjee’s house. Some talk about Trinamool’s alliance with Arpita at the party level. Clarifying the position on that matter, Mamata said, “The day I heard that some boys were deprived, CPM and BJP sat on the streets with them, I myself went and met them. And I said, to resolve. Nevertheless, in my A. Barker cabinet, I extended the list apart from those who were deprived. So that everyone gets a job. There is a case judgment of Ashok Gangopadhyay, if someone makes a mistake, he should be given a chance to correct it. Not all saints can say that. Even saints have ghosts. Not all will work 100 percent right. I’ll apologize if I’m wrong, but I’ve never knowingly made a mistake.”

After that, Mamata said, “Some people are talking about an incident yesterday, about a woman, I respect women, not everyone is equal. Recovered money from his house. I will not comment as it is a matter of trial, pending trial. If someone is found guilty in a true trial, I don’t mind a life sentence. But you can say, why CPM and BJP have propagated with my picture, showing mountains of money, if I had not done politics, I could have cut off my tongue. I don’t eat on anyone’s money. If I still go to the circuit house, I live on my own money. Now if you ask, where do you get money, I write books, I earn by hard work. My 120 books are out. I give tunes to songs, from which I get royalties. I don’t take anyone for granted.”

Mamata Banerjee from the platform of Bengali Bhushan and Bengali Bhushan, the Chief Minister attacked the opposition including CPM, BJP. Regarding Arpita Mukherjee being seen in one of her films, Mamata said, “If I am on a stage, if the organizers call someone, then what do I have to do?” I do not know, so I will not walk on the road.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 25, 2022, 18:10 IST

