If you buy cement, you have to inform the government, there is a law in Bengal! Initiative to cancel after 64 years – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This is very similar to the condition of the rider who is sitting on the seat belt with the driver’s sudden brake. Cement control bill in the food department. Is there something wrong again? A Trinamool MLA sat down with a frown on the bill and asked the question to an official of the Chief Whip of the Legislative Assembly.

In reply, the officer smiled softly at the corner of his mouth and said, “No, at least there is nothing wrong with that.” Despite the official’s assurance, the MLA does not want to cut the flag. What’s the matter The secret was revealed to open the jump.

The name of the bill is ‘The West Bengal Cement Control Bill.’ The state food department is going to bring a ‘re-billing bill’ in the assembly next Monday to repeal the bill.

The original bill, referred to as ‘The West Bengal Cement Control Bill’, was introduced and passed in the Legislative Assembly in 1947. Today it is 64 years ago. At that time cement could not be found in the open market like today. If you want to buy cement, you have to get a permit from the state food department with the construction ledger. Cement was allocated according to the permit issued by the food department. The concerned buyer had to collect cement from the godown of the state food department.

This rule of sale of cement was maintained till about 1960s. Then, gradually cement began to be sold in the open market. This bill and the law in force under it also became practically ineffective. The new generation did not know that at some point, the state legislators had to make such a “strange” law. However, despite the fact that the law has lost its relevance over time, no action has been taken to make the law invalid for 74 long years for some unknown reason.

According to Food Department sources, before enacting this law in 1948, the then government brought an ordinance. Later it was introduced in the assembly in the form of a bill and passed. Since then, ‘The West Bengal Cement Control Bill 1947’ has been appearing in the list of approved bills of the State Food Department. But, as per the rules, after a bill becomes law, to make it invalid, one has to bring a new bill in the assembly and reject the previous bill. Whose dress name is ‘Repelling Bill’. In reality that did not happen.

Now, if all goes well, the government is going to bring this bill (The West Bengal Cement Control Repelling Bill 2022) to the Legislative Assembly next Monday. However, as members of the legislature and curious people are busy searching for answers to this question, why did it take at least 42 years to make it legally invalid, even though the bill became virtually “invalid” in the 1980s, as the Food Department says? The government and the administration agreed to sell cement in the open market for so many years?

According to an administrative official, this is a significant error. Because no law (no matter how trivial) may be issued to repeal it. Not a departmental circular or notice. The only alternative is to pass a newly amended bill in the legislature to make it law and repeal the previous one. In this case, the administrative procrastination of the department, on the one hand, and the non-compliance with the rules, on the other, have served to justify such a law. Which is a very dangerous trend. The West Bengal Cement Control Bill is about to be repealed after all these tensions.

