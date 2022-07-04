If you have more than 100 kg of garbage per day, you have to abide by the rules of Kolkata Municipality, strict administration – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This time they have to arrange for their own cleaning of the multi-storey garbage. It is not the responsibility of the municipality to collect 100 kg or more of garbage every day. Mayor Parishad Janjal Debabrata Majumder informed about the decision of the municipality in a workshop at the town hall. Kolkata Municipality is going to implement the law of 2017 this time. Multi-storey authorities will have to install compactors if necessary for garbage disposal. They have to take the responsibility of processing the decaying lightning there. There will be surveillance. If the municipality does not clean the garbage, if the municipality cleans the garbage, they will have to pay the charge prescribed by the municipality.

The multi-storey authority will have to install compactors for the processing of residential waste. There will also be arrangements for segregation and composting of perishable waste. The Calcutta Municipality has already started such segregation and processing in different markets. The Calcutta Municipality will not just sit by reminding of this instruction or law, it will have a surveillance system.

This time the rule is being made mandatory for approving new multi-storey or other building plans in the city. If not, the municipality will impose a hefty fine according to the law of Calcutta Municipality. This law will be effective not only in the case of many new groups but also in the case of multi-storey old multi-storey houses or complexes where more than 100 kg of daily garbage is deposited.

On this day, a workshop was organized at the town hall on various aspects of garbage disposal. Apart from Mayor Parishad Janjal Safai Debabrata Majumder, officials of various departments of Calcutta Municipality including Mayor Parishad Udyan Palan Debashis Kumar and DG of Sanitation Department Shubhashis Chattopadhyay were also present.

The day’s workshop was called for various private hospitals, schools and colleges, housing construction companies, restaurants. That’s right, from now on, this rule will be mandatory at the time of design approval for new housing. This rule will be applied for 100 kg of waste generated per day or for housing with a minimum area of ​​5000 sq m or more. It is learned that even though this law was made in 2016, the municipality could not implement it properly. Once before the corona started torojora but stuck in the corona gero.

This time, the municipality is working hard to keep the 2016 law in mind. For so many days, only compactor machines had to be installed in the premises. If there was a problem of land there, the municipality would arrange for garbage disposal if a certain amount of money was given to the municipality. But, from now on, the land will have to be fixed inside the housing and composting and compactor machines will have to be installed there.

Mayor Debabrata Majumder said the municipality would not provide any financial assistance. However, if the construction company or the housing authority asks for other cooperation, the municipality will do it. Garbage segregation and recycling should be done in the same way as the construction company provides water and lighting in the housing.

The issue of dumping dirty garbage everywhere on the roads has also come up in the discussion. Mayor Debashis Kumar said there would be rules or fines. But more than that, people need to be aware. Only then will this initiative be successful.

Besides, construction or medical waste was also discussed in the meeting. In that case there are specific agencies for such garbage disposal. The municipality has asked the housing or hospital authorities to take the help of such organizations as per the rules.

BISWAJIT SAHA

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 04, 2022, 21:31 IST

