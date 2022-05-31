IIT Roorkee to test soil in Boubazar again, Ellen Experts – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: To avoid the risk, KMRCL 8 is currently shutting down work in the damaged part of the bazaar Due to the monsoon, the work of Bowbazar Metro is lagging behind. Work is four months behind schedule. If the monsoon is prolonged, that work will be further delayed. Expert Professor Leonardo John Indict will come to Boubazar next week. He had made all the reports of Boubazar before. This geologist is a member of the expert committee of KMRCL.

An expert team from IIT Roorkee visited Durga Pituri Lane in Boubazar. After a new crack appeared for the East-West Metro project at Boubazar on May 11, the Calcutta Municipality invited the civil engineers of Jadavpur University to inspect the area and report on the damaged houses. Apart from this, Calcutta Metrorail Corporation Limited also invited experts from IIT Roorkee.

Read more– Najre Panchayat vote, booth level meeting of Mamata Banerjee in Purulia today

The experts were called in to inspect the area and comment on what kind of precautions are needed to move the work forward in the coming days. On Sunday, the same team toured the Boubazar area.

On the other hand, IIT Roorkee is going to test the soil again. Waiting till the soil test report of Boubazar. For the time being, Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Limited is relieved The water has stopped flowing completely By no means is the water rising. The eleven places from which water was continuously coming out have been completely shut off by grouting. However, stopping the flow of water does not mean that the grouting will be stopped. Extensive grouting work will continue. At the same time another relief news, the movement of soil has stopped at the bottom of the tunnel. It has already been detected in meters installed in different places. As a result, there is no possibility of settlement. Therefore, it is believed that no new cracks will appear in any house.

Read more– Trans-Himalayan tour by cycling, Street music in the Sundarbans, stories of two unique cyclists in the city

Narendra Samadhiya and Akankha Tyagi, two professors and an assistant professor at IIT Roorkee are in charge of the delegation. They have already inspected the damaged part of Boubazar. In the coming days, they will make a complete report on how to complete the work of the 36 meter section of Boubazar without any danger. For the time being, the work of Boubazar has been stopped. That work will not start if it does not rain. In the meantime, Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Limited was relieved that the experts had left.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: May 31, 2022, 09:23 IST

Tags: Bowbazar metro