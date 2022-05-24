Arnab Hazra, Kolkata: Today, Anubrata Mondal is not going to appear in CBI on Tuesday. He is giving letters for more than 15 days Anubrat is ready to cooperate fully in the investigation. As a witness, the CBI summoned him to the CGO complex in the post-poll unrest case. He was summoned at 12:30 pm on Tuesday. The CBI summoned him as the president of Birbhum district Trinamool Congress.

From day one, Anubrat Mandal has informed that he is ready to give any statement if required by the Central Investigation Agency. Anubrat Mandal is going to inform about his absence through a letter through his lawyer. But let the CBI come to Bolpur’s house in need of investigation or else time will tell. That is what he is going to say.

Along with the letter, he will clarify the position of the absentee by emailing the CBI. According to the advice of the doctors, he is resting for 15 days due to physical reasons. CBI summons in post-poll unrest case On Tuesday, Sanjeev Dam, lawyer of Anubrat Mandal, reached the CGO complex of the CBI office and explained the reason for the absence of Anubrat Mandal to CBI. A BJP worker died in Birbhum after the results of the May 2 assembly polls were announced. A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to probe into the violence in the polls.

The CBI has already submitted the progress report of five investigations to the High Court. Anubrat first summoned the CBI to Durgapur for his statement. Anubrat applied to the High Court for protection. Justice Rajasekhara Mantha gave him protection.

Anubrat Mandal lawyer Sanjeev Da said, “Even if I go to the CGO complex today, there is no danger of Anubrat Mandal being arrested. He was in Calcutta for about a month and a half due to physical illness. He returned to Birbhum the day after the CBI appearance in the cattle smuggling case at the Nizam’s Palace. He is now in complete rest at home. So he took his time to the CBI. Anubrat Mandal is always ready to cooperate in the investigation.

