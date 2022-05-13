Illegal call center at the tip of the nose in Lalbazar! Hawa with money by dreaming of huge earnings – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Lalbazar sitting on the tip of the nose to open an illegal call center to cheat millions of rupees! The CID conducted a search in the city on the charge of fraud of Rs 39 lakh in the name of installing mobile towers. CID cyber crime officers and Purulia CID DD department officers raided a total of five call centers, including RN Mukherjee Road, Park Street, a short distance from Lalbazar. A total of 20 people have been arrested by the CID in the incident.

According to CID sources, the complaint was lodged on February 16 at Kenda in Purulia. Allegedly, fraudsters swindled Rs 39 lakh in the name of installing mobile towers at home. The fraudster was called from multiple numbers. After that, Purulia CID DD started investigation and informed the whole matter to CID Cyber ​​Crime Department at Bhabani Bhaban. Late on Thursday night, CID and Purulia DD jointly conducted a search on RN Mukherjee Road near Park Street and Lalbazar. Recovered, 30 lakh rupees, mobile, laptop, various documents. CID has arrested 20 people, including the owners of five illegal call centers.

CID and Purulia DD sealed the illegal call center at 316C office on the fourth floor of RN Mukherjee Road. CID has even sealed the illegal call center at office number 420 on the fifth floor. A total of five such illegal call centers have been sealed by CID and Purulia DD. Sitting at the tip of the nose in Lalbazar, how was this illegal call center cheating going on? The question of informed quarters is arising. How were these illegal call centers operating so far from Lalbazar? The answer to that question is still inconsistent. It is alleged that the fraudulent cycle was going on by calling from this call center which has been growing like a frog’s umbrella for the last one year. The CID is trying to find out who is involved in this cycle by interrogating the 20 people arrested.

