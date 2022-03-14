Illegal Pool Car in Kolkata, Illegal Pool Car Violence in Kolkata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: As soon as Pulkar was involved in an accident, legal proceedings began. Pulkar’s paper examination lasted for a few days. After a few days, the police went silent again.

In order to reduce the depth of the news through news, all became silent. But in the meanwhile, the owner of Pulkar and the police came to an understanding. Does anyone remember Rishabh Singh (7), a student who died in a Pulkar accident in Hughli in February 2020?

Read more- The demand for return was loud! Mamata will talk to Bengali students returning to Ukraine

What is the price of the tears of the parents of the child! It was observed that most of the Pulkar Road Tax, Insurance, CF, Smoke were running out of time. Still so. The school reopened after two years of covid-19 lockdown. The owners of Pulkar claim that they have not been able to renew their vehicle documents due to the financial crisis.

The biggest problem is that if the car in which the children are being transported has an accident, then the family of that child will not get the benefit of insurance in any way. Question: How can parents send their children to school without Pulkar?

On the other hand, even after the implementation of the new traffic law, how is Pulkar going on illegally? Most importantly, most of the Pulkars have private registration. Many parents say they have no choice. Knowing all this, they were forced to send the children to Pulkar.

Read more- Duty roster of medical officers-staff in government hospitals

Someone said again, if the paper is not ready, they will not send the children to school in that pool. “Lockdown is a big deal,” said Sudip Dutt, president of the Pulkar Association. All the car organizations, big and small, have appealed to the Department of Transportation to reduce the road tax, CF.

They claim that if the government reduces the various taxes, Pulkar’s business can get back to normal.

Published by:Suman Majumder First published: March 15, 2022, 00:37 IST

Tags: Polba pool car accident, Pool Car