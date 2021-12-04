December 4, 2021

IMD has been forecasted heavy rain alert will take place. This cyclone given by Saudi Arabia means generous or great. The cyclone in Thailand has turned into a cyclone. Cyclone Jawad, cyclone jawad landfall are, a Cyclone in Odisha, Cyclone Jawad in Odisha, Cyclone Jawad update, Cyclone Jawad live tracking, Cyclone in Odisha, Weather forecast in Odisha, Weather in Kolkata, Weather forecast, cyclone jawad speed, cyclone jawad. – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin


On Sunday 5th December, the intensity of storm and rain will increase on Sunday. With gusty wind speeds. Warning of heavy to very heavy rain from East and West Midnapore North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Jhargram, Hooghly, and Howrah. On Sunday, strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph will blow in Kolkata Jhargram, Hooghly, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, East-West Midnapore. Heavy rains are also forecast in Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Nadia, Murshidabad, East-West, Burdwan and Malda districts of North Bengal. These districts will have strong winds of 30 to 40 kmph.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

West Bengal Coronavirus Update, Corona Update – News18 Bangla

13 hours ago admin

kolkata corporation takes many action for cyclone jawad

15 hours ago admin

Bangal Video: Madan Mitra’s birthday song! Listen to Rabindra Sangeet in his throat …

16 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

IMD has been forecasted heavy rain alert will take place. This cyclone given by Saudi Arabia means generous or great. The cyclone in Thailand has turned into a cyclone. Cyclone Jawad, cyclone jawad landfall are, a Cyclone in Odisha, Cyclone Jawad in Odisha, Cyclone Jawad update, Cyclone Jawad live tracking, Cyclone in Odisha, Weather forecast in Odisha, Weather in Kolkata, Weather forecast, cyclone jawad speed, cyclone jawad. – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

West Bengal Coronavirus Update, Corona Update – News18 Bangla

13 hours ago admin

Viral News, Viral News, Feeding Cats on Aircraft – News18 Bangla

14 hours ago admin

kolkata corporation takes many action for cyclone jawad

15 hours ago admin

Bangal Video: Madan Mitra’s birthday song! Listen to Rabindra Sangeet in his throat …

16 hours ago admin