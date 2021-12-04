On Sunday 5th December, the intensity of storm and rain will increase on Sunday. With gusty wind speeds. Warning of heavy to very heavy rain from East and West Midnapore North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Jhargram, Hooghly, and Howrah. On Sunday, strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph will blow in Kolkata Jhargram, Hooghly, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, East-West Midnapore. Heavy rains are also forecast in Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Nadia, Murshidabad, East-West, Burdwan and Malda districts of North Bengal. These districts will have strong winds of 30 to 40 kmph.