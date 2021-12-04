IMD has been forecasted heavy rain alert will take place. This cyclone given by Saudi Arabia means generous or great. The cyclone in Thailand has turned into a cyclone. Cyclone Jawad, cyclone jawad landfall are, a Cyclone in Odisha, Cyclone Jawad in Odisha, Cyclone Jawad update, Cyclone Jawad live tracking, Cyclone in Odisha, Weather forecast in Odisha, Weather in Kolkata, Weather forecast, cyclone jawad speed, cyclone jawad. – News18 Bangla
On Sunday 5th December, the intensity of storm and rain will increase on Sunday. With gusty wind speeds. Warning of heavy to very heavy rain from East and West Midnapore North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Jhargram, Hooghly, and Howrah. On Sunday, strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph will blow in Kolkata Jhargram, Hooghly, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, East-West Midnapore. Heavy rains are also forecast in Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Nadia, Murshidabad, East-West, Burdwan and Malda districts of North Bengal. These districts will have strong winds of 30 to 40 kmph.