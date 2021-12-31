IMDb Announces the Most Anticipated Indian Films of 2022

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, today unveiled the most anticipated Indian films of 2022. IMDb determines its list of the most anticipated India films using definitive data derived from the IMDbPro movie and TV rankings, which are based on the actual page views of IMDb users and updated weekly throughout the year.

IMDb Most Anticipated Indian Films of 2022*

1. K.G.F: Chapter 2

2. RRR

3. Laal Singh Chaddha

4. Gangubai Kathiawadi

5. Beast

6. Dhaakad

7. Radhe Shyam

8. Brahmastra

9. Heropanti 2

10. Adipurush

*Among the Indian films with planned releases in India in 2022, these 10 were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by IMDbPro MOVIEmeter data on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide between January 1, 2021 and December 1, 2021. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist to get alerts when they become available.

Of note within the IMDb list of most anticipated Indian films of 2022:

· RRR (#2 on the list) is director S.S. Rajamouli’s next project after the box office super-hit Baahubali franchise, and will be Alia Bhatt’s Telugu cinema debut.

· Alia Bhatt stars in three of the Top 10 most anticipated movies—RRR (#2 on the list), Gangubai Kathiawadi (#4), and Brahmastra (#8).

· Laal Singh Chaddha (#3 on the list) is a remake of the popular American film Forrest Gump (1994).

To learn more about the IMDb most anticipated films of 2022, go here: https://www.imdb.com/best-of/most-anticipated-indian-movies-2022/ls574753530/

