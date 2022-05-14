In a short time, Kolkata, Howrah may be a heavy storm rain! Warning issued – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Heavy rains are expected in Kolkata in the next two hours The storm can be seen in the adjoining Howrah district The Meteorological Department has issued such a warning

According to the meteorological office, there is a possibility of rain with thunderstorms in Kolkata and Howrah. The wind office also warned that the wind could blow at a speed of fifty kilometers per hour

Heavy rain also fell in Kolkata on Saturday night The wind was blowing at a speed of about 60 kmph in Kolkata However, meteorologists said that this storm is not Kalavaishakhi

The meteorological department has issued a thunderstorm warning not only in Kolkata but also in North 24 Parganas, Nadia and Hooghly districts tonight. Today, even though there is no intense intensity of the sun all day long, people have been breathing in the scorching heat As a result, there will be some relief from the uncomfortable heat in this storm at night In this evening there was a storm in Birbhum district too

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: May 14, 2022, 22:02 IST

Tags: Howrah, Weather Alert