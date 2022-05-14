May 14, 2022

In a short time, Kolkata, Howrah may be a heavy storm rain! Warning issued – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin


#Kolkata: Heavy rains are expected in Kolkata in the next two hours The storm can be seen in the adjoining Howrah district The Meteorological Department has issued such a warning

According to the meteorological office, there is a possibility of rain with thunderstorms in Kolkata and Howrah. The wind office also warned that the wind could blow at a speed of fifty kilometers per hour

Read more: Petrol-powered speed boat at Rabindra Sarobar! Environmentalists are surprised to see ‘Kand’

Heavy rain also fell in Kolkata on Saturday night The wind was blowing at a speed of about 60 kmph in Kolkata However, meteorologists said that this storm is not Kalavaishakhi

The meteorological department has issued a thunderstorm warning not only in Kolkata but also in North 24 Parganas, Nadia and Hooghly districts tonight. Today, even though there is no intense intensity of the sun all day long, people have been breathing in the scorching heat As a result, there will be some relief from the uncomfortable heat in this storm at night In this evening there was a storm in Birbhum district too

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Howrah, Weather Alert



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee || Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s message at DYFI conference, youth society gets oxygen

5 hours ago admin

Medical College: The image of a medical college is tarnished by the irresponsible behavior of a class of employees

5 hours ago admin

Gold Smuggling In Kolkata: Seven Gold Bars From Bangladesh! Shukla Daftar’s big success on Central Avenue

5 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

In a short time, Kolkata, Howrah may be a heavy storm rain! Warning issued – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee || Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s message at DYFI conference, youth society gets oxygen

5 hours ago admin

Medical College: The image of a medical college is tarnished by the irresponsible behavior of a class of employees

5 hours ago admin

Gold Smuggling In Kolkata: Seven Gold Bars From Bangladesh! Shukla Daftar’s big success on Central Avenue

5 hours ago admin

Bowbazar Tragedy: How long will it take to leave your home and stay at the hotel? When will the residents of Baubazar be able to return?

6 hours ago admin